King Charles has reportedly made up his mind that Prince Harry will never return as a working royal, insiders have revealed.

As per RadarOnline, the 76-year-old monarch is said to have made it clear in a recent meeting with Harry, which occurred at Clarence House after the king's return from Balmoral. They first met in 19 months and spent less than an hour together.

One palace source revealed the king's stance. "Charles is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal. The king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that."

Another reported the same sentiment. "The notion of a part-time role has been ruled out entirely. The king has made his position crystal clear."

Prince Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, left royal life in 2020 before moving to California.

According to FoxNews, their Netflix and Spotify productions, together with Harry's book Spare, have fueled continuing conflicts with Buckingham Palace.

Royal experts note that the stance is consistent with Queen Elizabeth II's policy, which holds that royals either serve fully or not at all.

One commentator explained, "Being a working royal means total commitment. The king is convinced that letting Harry dip in and out would weaken the monarchy as a whole."

Even with the tough line, sources emphasized Charles' separation of family and obligation. As one aide put it, "Charles still values his bond with Harry as a father, but when it comes to royal duties, it simply can't happen. The monarchy has to come before personal emotions."

According to AOL, Harry's friends had wished his father's earlier-in-the-year cancer diagnosis could lead to reconciliation. Insiders, however, report that the moment has been lost.

Another said to RadarOnline, "The king made it plain – there's no return. Harry and Meghan chose their path when they stepped away, and while they can keep living in America, there will be no half-measures or return to royal duties."