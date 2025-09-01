A new book by royal journalist Valentine Low reveals that, as a teenager, Queen Camilla once defended herself from an attacker on a train by using her high heel.

In "Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy," Low shares a story Camilla allegedly told former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a private tea at Clarence House in 2008, PageSix reported.

During her conversation with Boris Johnson, who was serving as Mayor of London at the time, and his communications director Guto Harri, the Queen Consort shared details of the incident.

According to Harri, Camilla said the assault happened when she was around 16 or 17 years old, while riding a train to Paddington Station.

"Some guy was moving his hand further and further," Harri recalled Camilla saying. When Johnson asked how she reacted, she reportedly replied, "I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel."

Harri also claimed that Camilla didn't stop there. She quickly got off at the next station, sought help from a uniformed official, and reported what had happened. The alleged assailant was later arrested.

On tomorrow's front page: Queen attacked as teen



Camilla whacked groper in goolies https://t.co/PlSocVGOTL pic.twitter.com/N7cEzAvMY5 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 31, 2025

Read more: Queen Camilla Against King Charles Meeting With Prince Harry During UK Visit For This Reason

Palace Stays Silent on Book Detailing Queen Camilla's Past

The Palace has not released a formal response to the book, though insiders indicate there is no challenge to the account.

Those close to Queen Camilla say she has spoken about the experience privately over the years, not as a source of shame but as a way to encourage and support others.

"She believes it's a positive outcome if her own experience helps other women," one insider said.

The source also clarified that this incident is not what led Camilla to become involved in domestic violence advocacy.

Instead, she was moved by the stories of survivors she's met throughout the years.

In recent years, Queen Camilla has taken an active role in supporting abuse survivors.

According to the BBC, she serves as patron of SafeLives, a UK organization dedicated to ending domestic violence.

She has visited shelters and spoken out in support of those who have faced sexual assault and coercive control.

In a 2020 speech, she said, "They are some of the bravest people I have ever met... That is why it is so vital that these survivors should no longer feel any shame or any blame."