Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn found himself in an unexpected situation over the weekend, stepping in to replace Mark Sanchez after the former Jets star was hospitalized and arrested following an alleged altercation in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 4.

Fox Sports urgently needed a new analyst for Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders–Indianapolis Colts game, and Quinn, 40, got the call just minutes before going live for Big Noon Kickoff in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to Sports Illustrated, the network informed Quinn at 9:55 a.m. ET—just five minutes before his college football show began—that he would need to fly to Indianapolis to fill Sanchez's spot the next day.

"It's been a whirlwind to say the least — not much sleep and mixed emotions," Quinn said. "Obviously concerned for Mark's health and the well-being of all those involved, but at the same time excited for the opportunity to call a game."

While the sudden assignment was a professional opportunity, Quinn admitted the short notice wasn't ideal.

"I pride myself on preparation, and there's not enough time to prepare in the manner I am accustomed to," he added, thanking Fox's behind-the-scenes crew and the coaches from both teams who helped him catch up, NYPost reported.

Brady Quinn shares ‘whirlwind’ experience replacing Mark Sanchez https://t.co/OWQ3IBrnT9 pic.twitter.com/I7MP8UK41k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2025

Brady Quinn's Whirlwind Fill-In for Mark Sanchez

Rather than heading directly to Indianapolis, Quinn made a quick detour home to Columbus, Ohio, to grab a suit and prepare for the broadcast.

Using his Sprinter van and the car service Jeevz, he was able to hold Zoom meetings and study game footage during the drive.

According to US Magazine, he arrived in Columbus around 7 p.m., reviewed film until late in the evening, and even spoke with Colts head coach Shane Steichen and several assistants to get additional insights.

After just a few hours of rest, Quinn drove three hours to Lucas Oil Stadium early Sunday morning to meet play-by-play announcer Chris Myers.

Without a sideline reporter scheduled for the game, the two handled the entire broadcast themselves.

"So it was just Chris and me talking ball for three hours, which I love," Quinn said. "Hopefully, the fan bases enjoyed the call. You can never make everyone happy, especially in lopsided outcomes, but given the circumstances, I thought everyone did very well."

The weekend carried an odd sense of déjà vu for Quinn. In 2013, he signed with the New York Jets to back up quarterback Geno Smith after Sanchez suffered a preseason shoulder injury.

Twelve years later, he found himself stepping in for Sanchez again—this time in the broadcast booth.