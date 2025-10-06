Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, was arrested Monday in Indianapolis and charged with a Level 5 felony battery for causing serious bodily harm during a weekend altercation that left him hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

The upgraded felony count carries a potential prison sentence of one to six years, prosecutors said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey announced the arrest following a press conference, emphasizing that violent behavior will not be tolerated regardless of an individual's status.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears explained that the felony charge was added after authorities reviewed medical records and determined the victim's injuries met the threshold for serious bodily harm. Sanchez initially faced three misdemeanor counts: battery resulting in injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, stemming from the same incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the confrontation began shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a downtown alley near Lucas Oil Stadium, where Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Colts–Raiders game.

The dispute erupted over a truck driver's parked vehicle in a hotel loading dock area. Surveillance footage and witness statements indicate Sanchez, appearing under the influence of alcohol, approached the driver's truck without permission and climbed into the cab.

When the driver, identified as a 69-year-old commercial truck operator, attempted to flee, Sanchez allegedly pursued and physically restrained him against the wall of the Westin hotel. Fearing for his life, the driver used pepper spray, which Sanchez wiped off before advancing again. Believing Sanchez was trying to kill him, the driver drew a knife and stabbed Sanchez two or three times in his upper torso.

Both men were treated at local hospitals. Sanchez was listed in critical condition before stabilizing, while the truck driver suffered a cut to his cheek and more severe injuries. Surveillance cameras covering the alley captured multiple angles of the altercation, and several civilians provided statements that corroborated the sequence of events described in the affidavit.

Sanchez's legal team waived his initial hearing scheduled for Tuesday. His next court appearance is set for November 4 in Marion County Court. Prosecutor Mears noted the investigation remains active and additional charges could be forthcoming pending further review of evidence and witness testimony.