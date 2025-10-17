Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg is speaking out for the first time after her husband of over two decades, Barry Diller, revealed he is gay.

In a new interview with Variety, the 78-year-old designer made it clear that her husband's revelation hasn't changed their relationship.

"What's the difference?" von Furstenberg said when asked how she feels being married to a gay man. "It doesn't change anything. I'm sorry . I's a stupid question."

Diller, 83, publicly came out in May 2025 through a deeply personal essay in New York Magazine, where he wrote, "There has only ever been one woman, and she didn't come into my life until I was 33 years old."

According to PageSix, he described his love with Diane as a "unique and complete love," despite being open about his attraction to men.

Von Furstenberg stood by her husband's decision to share his truth but said it didn't come as a surprise.

"Yes, I encouraged him to do that book," she said, referring to his memoir "Who Knew," which details his personal journey, including his sexuality.

"For me, the book is not about that. It's about his life," she added. "With me, he opened immediately. For 50 years, I was the only person he opened up to. Then he wrote the book."

Barry Diller Says Love With Diane Was Always Real

Their relationship, which began in the early 1980s, has always been unconventional. The couple dated on and off for ten years before marrying in 2001.

Before Diller, von Furstenberg was married to Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, who was openly bisexual.

According to US Magazine, she reflected, "I married two gay men, OK? I don't know why, but to me, they're not gay, so it doesn't make any difference."

Diller's essay acknowledged the speculation surrounding their relationship over the years. "People knew I liked men, but my love for Diane was real," he wrote. "I can't explain it to myself or to the world."

In her interview, von Furstenberg recalled how their relationship started. "At first, I just saw him as a friend," she said. "But then it turned into passion. He was very insistent."

Despite the headlines and public curiosity, the couple seems unfazed by outside opinions. "We weren't conventional," Diller wrote. "But we were in love."