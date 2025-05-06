Barry Diller, the influential media executive and husband of renowned fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, has publicly come out as gay after 24 years of marriage.

Diller, 83, made the announcement in an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, "Who Knew," published by New York Magazine on Tuesday. In his memoir, Diller addresses longstanding speculation about his sexuality and the nature of his marriage.

"While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn't come into my life until I was 33 years old," he wrote in the essay. "We met in 1974, separated in 1981, reunited in 1991, married in 2001, and have spent 50 years intertwined with each other in a unique and complete love."

He later described his relationship with von Fürstenberg as "the miracle of my life," emphasizing that their connection was both passionate and authentic, not merely a friendship as some have suggested.

Diller and von Fürstenberg's relationship began after they first met in 1974, initially as acquaintances, but soon developed a close bond. Their romance was marked by periods of separation and reunion, including a decade apart from 1981 to 1991, before they married in 2001.

Diller explains that his attraction to men never conflicted with his love for von Fürstenberg, adding that he and the fashion designer were "destined for each other." He also reflects on the challenges of coming out, noting that fear of public reaction kept him from being open about his sexuality for many years.

It is important to note that speculation about Diller's sexuality was a recurring theme throughout his career, with many observers questioning whether he was gay or bisexual.

Von Fürstenberg, 78, has not publicly commented on Diller's announcement.

Diller and von Fürstenberg do not have any children together. However, the fashion designer has two adult children, Alexander and Tatiana, from her first marriage to Prince Egon von Fürstenberg.