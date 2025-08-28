Pedro Pascal is currently in discussions to star in director Todd Haynes' upcoming gay romance film, following the sudden exit of Joaquin Phoenix from the project.

This change in casting marks a significant development in the film's production, which has garnered considerable attention in the entertainment industry.

Phoenix had originally been cast as the lead actor, but his unexpected departure has left the filmmakers searching for a new face to fill the role. Sources close to the production confirmed that Pascal, known for his versatile roles in both television and film, is among the top candidates being considered to replace Phoenix. Talks are reportedly ongoing, but no official confirmation has been made by either Pascal or the film's producers.

Haynes, a director acclaimed for his work in films exploring complex human emotions and relationships, is helming this new project focused on a gay romance narrative. The movie aims to delve into themes of love, identity, and personal discovery, continuing his tradition of storytelling that challenges social norms.

Pascal, who has risen to prominence through roles in popular series and films, including "The Mandalorian" and "Narcos," would bring considerable star power to the film. His involvement could attract a wide audience and lend significant depth to the story, given his demonstrated skill in portraying nuanced characters.

The film is still in the pre-production stage, and details about its plot and supporting cast remain largely under wraps. However, the shift in lead actor has likely caused some adjustments in the shooting schedule. Industry insiders suggest that the production team is aiming to resume filming as soon as a new agreement with Pascal is finalized.

Both Haynes and the production company have declined to comment on the casting changes, maintaining a level of secrecy as the situation develops. Fans and industry watchers are eagerly awaiting more news about the film and its official cast lineup.

This project adds to Haynes' growing filmography of critically acclaimed works, and Pascal's potential involvement signals another exciting chapter in his career, following his debut in the MCU franchise as Reed Richards in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." The outcome of these talks will be closely followed as the production moves forward.