Kim Kardashian has opened up about calling off her union with Kanye West, stating that she divorced the rapper to preserve her mental health and to be a better mother to their kids.

During a recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kardashian, called her relationship with West "toxic" and explained it was no longer possible to stay if he would not make required adjustments.

"It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic," Kardashian stated. "When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone's life forever."

The two were married in 2014 and divorced in 2022 after almost eight years together, as per AllHipHop. They have four kids — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kardashian mentioned that she attempted to hold on to West as he battled his mental health in public and thought then that she could support him through healing.

"People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I wasn't paying attention to them," she said on podcast host Alex Cooper. "And I think when someone has their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and be there for them."

But eventually, Kardashian saw the emotional toll of the marriage impacting her capacity to be a good parent.

"Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can't parent the way that I need to and I can't be present and focused, then there's gotta be one of us that can," she explained. "And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone's older, they'll be able to understand it and see that all."

Since the divorce, Kardashian reported that she has been more careful about the people she dates and the vibe she lets into her life.

"I do have a problem of only remembering the good," she said. "I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced."

She ended with a frank observation on maturity and self-esteem: "I think when you get older, you just don't tolerate that s**t. You don't have time."