Taylor Swift is reportedly concerned that her fiancé Travis Kelce's college drug suspension could affect her public image and touring plans.

According to insider information given to Radar Online, Swift is said to be feeling that the resurfacing of Kelce's pot history is like a ghost following her, and she is concerned that it is at odds with the image that she has built up of herself.

While attending the University of Cincinnati in 2010, Kelce was suspended due to marijuana use.

As far as this period is concerned, he was going to therapy sessions every week

Kelce later described the experience as a "wake-up call" and told GQ, "I had to sit down with a shrink for an hour a week. He got me to look at my life way more strategically. He got me to understand that you go through these emotions, and your reaction can either help you or hurt you or be indifferent."

Sources say Swift respects the lessons Kelce learned but remains uneasy about the story being back in the spotlight.

"Taylor hates that this has become a talking point again. She's spent years crafting a clean, family-friendly image, and she's terrified that something from Travis's past could smear that," one insider told Radar Online.

Another added, "She's incredibly proud of how hard he's worked to turn his life around – but this story coming back up makes her feel exposed. Taylor's brand thrives on control and positivity, and this just isn't part of that narrative."

Kelce has acknowledged his college partying in public.

He told fans in 2024, "From that point on, I realized I've got to tighten the f**k up."

He also shared a humorous anecdote about being caught smoking during his suspension, saying, "Like Zach's mom walking in on me firing up in the garage before one of the games. Absolutely hilarious. That's how I was living back then."

"Travis came into my life and everybody's been like you've never been so you" - Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/jUKcP34uwB — Andrea (@flowersshaze) October 20, 2025

Potential Legal Concerns for Touring

Insiders note Swift is concerned about possible legal implications if she and Kelce travel internationally.

Swift's team has noted a technical concern regarding Kelce's past drug admission. Federal law can, in rare cases, make prior drug use an issue for U.S. re-entry for non-citizens.

Although Kelce is an American citizen and would not be barred from returning to the U.S., the situation is being monitored closely because the singer's alleged worries about any complications that could arise while touring internationally. Even if the risk is minimal, the possibility of travel disruption is enough to cause her anxiety.

A legal analyst explained to Radar, "It's not common, but theoretically someone who publicly admits to drug use could face complications if they're involved in international work – especially high-profile individuals under media scrutiny."

Swift's concern is tied to her global brand. The singer has spent nearly two decades building a clean, family-friendly image, and insiders say any association with Kelce's past missteps feels threatening.

One source said, "Taylor's worked too hard to keep her image spotless. She doesn't want Travis's past – however old it is – to haunt her now."