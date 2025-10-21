Ellen DeGeneres' efforts to relaunch her television career may face an abrupt halt following new allegations about her treatment of staff.

The former talk show host, 67, has been living with wife Portia de Rossi on a large Cotswolds, England, farm since leaving Hollywood last year. Sources say she had begun quietly planning a return to TV, but recent claims have complicated those plans.

According to Radar Online, a former cameraman from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alleged that DeGeneres once refused to let a staff member leave work to attend her daughter's bone marrow transplant.

He also claimed she demanded the parent reschedule the procedure to fit the show's production, adding that she could intimidate staff with a single glare, describing it as "like a queen looking for her next execution."

Insiders said the allegation "has spread like wildfire" in Hollywood, making networks wary.

One source explained, "The whole of Hollywood seems to remember it, and every time Ellen floats ideas about getting back on screens, it comes up in meetings and she is snubbed. Ellen knows how damaging it looks – heartless, cold, and completely indefensible."

DeGeneres herself recently admitted in an interview with British broadcaster Richard Bacon that she had grown "a little bored" with life in the countryside and missed performing. She said, "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens, but I'm a little bit bored."

Sources indicate this interview was part of a tentative strategy to gauge interest for a comeback.

One insider noted, "With talk that Kelly Clarkson might scale back her show, Ellen saw an opening she thought she could step into. But this new scandal has blown that apart – she knows a story like this makes her radioactive. No network is going to gamble on her now."

Read more: Ellen DeGeneres Explains Reason She and Wife Portia de Rossi Permanently Relocated to the UK

Staff Backlash and Public Perception

DeGeneres has faced prior accusations of fostering a toxic work environment, including claims of bullying, intimidation, and discrimination in a 2020 report by Buzzfeed. The latest allegation, tied to a child's medical crisis, has been described as "the final nail" by industry sources.

De Rossi reportedly urges her wife to focus on life in Britain, but DeGeneres remains focused on protecting her public image.

A source told Radar, "She keeps insisting that her legacy can't end with people seeing her as cruel or toxic. She's totally convinced she's been unfairly targeted. But the reality is, whenever she starts to make progress, another story surfaces and pulls her right back down."

The fallout has left DeGeneres described as "furious, moody, and taking it out on everyone around her," with insiders saying her circle has grown weary of her "endless self-pity."