Jennifer Lopez's latest comments about her past relationships have set off a sharp reaction from her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Lopez said she's "never been truly loved," which insiders say left Affleck "livid."

Sources told Rob Shuter's Substack that the 52-year-old actor feels "insulted" by Lopez's remarks.

According to one insider, Affleck believes she's "rewriting history" after their years together and recent reunion on the red carpet.

She talked about how her ex-partners did the best they could, but their efforts were insufficient to satisfy her emotionally. "It's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable," the "Maid In Manhattan" actress confessed.

Affleck Takes It Personally

After splitting more than two decades, rekindling their romance and one failed marriage later, Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Their relationship has long been under public scrutiny, which made her recent comments sting more.

One friend close to the actor said he "gave her everything," from stability to a second chance, and feels blindsided by her public remarks.

Another former friend of Lopez told ShuterScoop, "Jennifer's incapable of loving anyone but herself. She's the star, and everyone else is background."

Affleck reportedly views this moment as a turning point. "Burned for good" is how one source described his feelings after years of on-and-off connection.

“There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is.”

- Ben Affleck talking about his wife Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/4fRXSJ1vu6 — corazza (@coraz_space) November 8, 2022

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Shares How Ben Affleck Backed Her Dream Project Despite Divorce

Ojani Noa Weighs In

Her first husband, Ojani Noa, also responded publicly. The former restaurateur, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, accused her of lying about their past.

On Instagram, Noa posted, "Stop putting Me Down with your victim card. The problem it's not us. Not Me. The Problem it's You."

He claimed their marriage ended because she "chose fame and fortune" and accused her of infidelity. He wrote that he was "too good of a man" for her and said she cared more about her career than their relationship.

Lopez's Perspective

During the Howard Stern interview, Lopez reflected on her exes without naming them directly. She said they "gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want." But she added that material gestures didn't make up for a lack of emotional connection.

She also pointed to the pressures of fame.

"When you're in this type of career and you have the type of level of fame that we're talking about, there is a compromise," she said, adding that maintaining relationships in the spotlight requires "adjustments."

Lopez and Affleck remained on cordial terms after their split, and he even appeared with her at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman earlier this month. At the event, Affleck praised her performance, calling her "incredible" and "fabulous."