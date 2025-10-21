Recent photos of Kris Jenner, 69, attending the premiere of Kim Kardashian's Hulu series, "All's Fair," fueled speculation online that her facelift had "dropped."

Observers compared red carpet images with earlier social media posts and noted apparent differences in her facial shape.

Experts say these changes are not due to surgical issues. Dr. Babak Dadvand, a plastic surgeon who is a double board-certified in Beverly Hills, told The U.S. Sun that lighting, hair color, and filters can totally change the way a face looks in pictures.

He gave an example that shining bright light on the face can remove shadows from the face and make wrinkles less visible, however, if the hair is darker it will contrast with the skin and the face will look more elongated.

"I don't think her facelift has 'fallen,' I think it is the difference between lighting and filters that makes these two faces look so different," Dadvand said.

Facelift Longevity and Maintenance

According to Dr. Dadvand, one of the main points he made was that facelifts are, in fact, durable, as a result, they stay for a pretty long time, when done right. He stated that a great operation would be good for around ten years.

If people still want to keep the results, he advises them to continuously apply sunscreen, stay away from smoking, keep their weight stable and, in addition to surgery, do some non-surgical treatments like laser and microneedling.

Even at the Hulu premiere, Jenner's appearance reflected the effects of high-quality surgical work. Differences between social media posts and red carpet photos, he explained, were largely cosmetic illusions rather than a decline in the procedure.

Public Perception

Jenner, the mother who oversees her daughters' careers and is still a part of Hulu's "The Kardashians," has been heavily criticized for her appearance.

People on social media had different opinions about how she looked; some doubted the use of digital editing while others complimented her for looking young.

Ladies, please.

KRIS JENNER IS USING A FILTER.

First, the little girls got snapchat dysmorphia.

Now, the oldies are getting snapchat/filter dysmorphia.

Sure she's had surgery, but this filter is doing 90% of the lifting. https://t.co/Jn9uAEAzLU pic.twitter.com/14qFqGZBF0 — Women's News Network (@WomensNN) October 19, 2025

In addition, Jenner was a very short time view with a very light blonde hair, making the big difference between the latest and the previous photos.

Reports indicate that Jenner underwent aesthetic enhancements earlier this year, per Buzzfeed, with procedures reportedly costing six figures.

Specialists say the facelift should remain effective for many years when properly cared for, and that viral images often exaggerate small differences.