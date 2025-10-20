Kevin Durant's decision to sign a two-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets has vaulted him past LeBron James as the NBA's highest-earning player in history.

With this deal, Durant's projected NBA career earnings now stand at $598.2 million, eclipsing James's total of $583.9 million when factoring in current and future salaries.​

Durant and the Rockets announced the agreement shortly before the start of the regular season. The contract, which includes a player option for the 2027–28 campaign, keeps the 15-time All-Star under team control for at least two more seasons. Despite being eligible for a maximum extension worth approximately $120 million, Durant opted to leave roughly $30 million on the table to help preserve the franchise's financial flexibility.​

At 37 years old, Durant enters his 18th NBA season as one of the league's most decorated scorers. Last year with the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from three-point range. His consistency over nearly two decades has cemented his status among all-time greats.​

Durant joined the Rockets this summer in a historic seven-team trade that reshaped the league. The blockbuster deal saw Houston acquire Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and multiple draft picks. The move instantly elevated the Rockets to championship contention, pairing Durant with young standouts Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson.​

Beyond the financial milestone, the extension signals Durant's commitment to the Rockets' vision. Houston's brass views the player's presence as a catalyst for immediate success and long-term growth, hoping his leadership will accelerate the development of the team's promising young core. The franchise aims to balance veteran experience with youth, a strategy enabled by Durant's decision to forego the maximum contract.

Durant's ascension to the top of the all-time earnings list underscores the lucrative nature of modern NBA contracts and the value attributed to superstars near the twilight of their careers. As Durant embarks on this new chapter in Houston, the expectation is clear: leverage his unparalleled scoring ability and playoff pedigree to chase the elusive third championship ring.

With $144.7 million remaining on his contract over the next three seasons and a player option for 2027–28, Durant's financial legacy is now firmly etched in NBA history, setting a new benchmark for future generations.