Actor Eric Dane will guest star as a firefighter diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the ninth episode of NBC's medical drama "Brilliant Minds" Season 2, airing November 24, 2025.

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum portrays Matthew, a heroic firefighter who struggles to tell his family about his condition and turns to neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) for help.​

In April, Dane went public with his own ALS diagnosis, revealing that the progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord has already halted movement in his right arm and, he warned, may take his left hand in a few months. Despite mounting physical challenges, he has continued acting and advocating, using his platform to raise awareness and support for ALS research.​

Dane's guest appearance mirrors his personal journey and adds depth to the show's exploration of complex neurological cases. "Brilliant Minds" centers on Dr. Wolf, a maverick neurologist whose unconventional methods unravel rare medical mysteries at Bronx General Hospital. The series, inspired by Oliver Sacks' clinical studies, returned for its second season on September 22 with an expanded cast of familiar faces and notable guest stars.​

Matthew's storyline is expected to be one of the season's most poignant, highlighting the emotional and physical toll of living with ALS. Viewers will watch as Matthew navigates daily life with increasing limitations and confronts fears about his future as he relies on Dr. Wolf's diagnostic insight and empathy. Dane's performance promises authenticity, given his firsthand experience with the disease.​

Episode nine is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Eastern on NBC, with streaming available the following day on Peacock. The role marks Dane's first return to a medical drama since his announcement. As the season unfolds, Dane's involvement underscores a broader conversation about the representation of chronic illness on network television and the power of personal storytelling to foster understanding and compassion.​

In a June interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane reflected, "I don't feel like this is the end of me," underscoring his determination to continue creating and inspiring despite the prognosis.​

"Brilliant Minds" has garnered praise for its empathetic storytelling and nuanced portrayal of rare neurological conditions. Zachary Quinto leads the ensemble as Dr. Wolf, supported by a talented cast. The series blends medical intrigue with character-driven drama, and Season 2's lineup of guest stars, including Dane's deeply personal contribution, aims to deepen the show's emotional core and spark much-needed national awareness about neurological health.