Shaquille O'Neal is dealing with a high-tech headache after his custom $180,000 Range Rover mysteriously disappeared during transport — and police believe hackers may be behind it.

According to reports, the NBA legend's luxury SUV went missing earlier this week while being shipped from Georgia to Louisiana for additional custom work.

The vehicle, specially designed to fit O'Neal's 7-foot-1 frame, was expected to reach a value of nearly $300,000 after upgrades by Effortless Motors, PageSix said. But somewhere along the route, the car simply vanished.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Range Rover was picked up on Monday, October 20, by a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC.

However, the vehicle never arrived at its destination. Investigators now believe thieves may have accessed the transport company's digital system and used fake delivery details to intercept the SUV.

"Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorized individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses," the sheriff's office told TMZ Sports.

Shaquille O'Neal's Missing Range Rover Sparks $10K Reward

According to People, Effortless Motors, the Atlanta-based company handling the customization, is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the vehicle's recovery.

The company suspects the theft was part of a larger pattern targeting cars in transit, where hackers gain access to pickup data and reroute vehicles before they reach their owners.

This type of cyber-assisted car theft has become increasingly common. In a similar case earlier this year, a $300,000 Rolls-Royce was stolen during shipment from Florida to Detroit after thieves allegedly changed the delivery address online.

O'Neal, who is cooperating with law enforcement, is reportedly eager to get his missing Range Rover back.

The retired NBA star and television analyst is known for his love of cars — his collection includes a Bentley Azure, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and a Ferrari 355 F1 Spider. Many of his vehicles are custom-built to fit his larger-than-life stature.

"I have 40 cars, and I don't know why," O'Neal once joked on his podcast.