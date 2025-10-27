Demi Moore is looking back on her time filming "A Few Good Men" — and how her pregnancy made things unexpectedly awkward for her co-star, Tom Cruise.

During a Q&A session at the New Yorker Festival on October 25, the 62-year-old actress revealed that she was nearly eight months pregnant with her daughter, Scout Willis, when she began rehearsing scenes with Cruise and director Rob Reiner in 1992, PageSix reported.

"I think Tom was quite embarrassed," Moore admitted. "I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward."

Moore said Cruise's reaction might have stemmed from the fact that few actresses in Hollywood were choosing to have children at the time.

Many women, she explained, felt pressured to pick between motherhood and maintaining a career.

"It's one of the many things that just didn't make sense to me," she said. "I wanted to challenge that idea — why can't you have both? But with that came a lot of pressure I put on myself to prove it was possible."

Demi Moore says Tom Cruise was ‘embarrassed’ by her pregnancy during ‘A Few Good Men’ filming https://t.co/CfVeLsKQ0p pic.twitter.com/hCpF8hcNIa — Page Six (@PageSix) October 26, 2025

Demi Moore Hiked and Danced Before Giving Birth

The "Substance" star, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, admitted she became "a bit of an overachiever" while trying to balance her pregnancy and professional commitments.

She even started working out before giving birth to ensure she'd be in shape for her role as a Navy lawyer.

"I was going to be in a military uniform," Moore recalled. "I probably anticipated too much and started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born."

Demi Moore recalled with a laugh how she stayed remarkably active just before going into labor.

According to People, she shared that on the very day her water broke, she went hiking for more than two hours, followed by a long bike ride, and even ended the night dancing at a reggae club.

Moore joked that her energetic routine likely caused her baby to arrive about two and a half weeks early.

Moore said that, in hindsight, she realizes how much pressure she placed on herself at the time. "I look back and think, what was I even trying to prove? It wasn't as supported then as it is today — to be breastfeeding and rehearsing a scene," she said.

"A Few Good Men," released in 1992, went on to become one of the most acclaimed legal dramas of the decade, with both Moore and Cruise receiving praise for their performances.