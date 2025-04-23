Demi Moore is speaking out about the unbreakable bond she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, especially in the wake of his health struggles.

In a recent interview, Moore opened up about what has remained most important for the former couple—even years after their divorce.

Moore, 62, and Willis, 69, were married from 1989 to 2000. Together, they share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Though they have both remarried and moved on romantically, Moore says their family has always stayed strong.

"Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms," Moore told People. "The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."

In 2023, actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that followed an earlier diagnosis of aphasia in 2022.

As his condition progressed, his wife Emma Heming has become his full-time caregiver.

According to DailyMail, Demi Moore remains a consistent presence in Bruce Willis's life, visiting him regularly and offering support not only to him but also to his wife, Emma.

"I feel really so lucky," Moore shared, referring to the love that still surrounds her family. "My family, including my four-legged family, my children and all of the incredible, loving people in my life."

Demi Moore Shares Co-Parenting Wisdom After Divorce

Moore believes their co-parenting journey sets an example for others. "There is life after divorce.

There is a way to co-parent with love," she said in an interview with Variety. "We will always be a family, just in a different form."

Bruce's current wife, Emma, recently spoke about being honest with their young daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, about their father's condition.

Speaking about her children's experience, she explained that she has always been open with them regarding Bruce's condition, HelloMagazine said.

Rather than shielding them, she allowed them to witness and understand his gradual health decline over the years, believing honesty to be the best approach.

While Bruce continues his health journey, Moore was just named "People's Most Beautiful Person of 2024." Reflecting on her age and self-worth, she said, "I'm certainly more comfortable in my own skin at this point than I have ever been."

Despite life's changes, Demi Moore says one thing has stayed the same: the deep care and love for the family they built. "We were a family, and we still are—no matter what," she said.