Demi Moore is standing firmly beside Emma Heming Willis as she navigates life as a caregiver to husband Bruce Willis, who is battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

On the latest episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Podcast," Moore opened up about her unique role as Bruce's ex-wife and praised Emma's strength through the difficult journey. "So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out," Moore, 62, said.

"The most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers, and that they have to take care of themselves."

Bruce Willis, now 70, first revealed his struggle with aphasia in 2022. A year later, his family shared that the actor had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), ENews reported.

Since then, Emma, 47, has been open about her experience supporting him while raising their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

She recently shared that Bruce now lives separately from the family to ensure a more structured care environment.

Despite being divorced from Bruce since 2000, Moore and their three adult daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31—remain deeply involved.

Demi Moore has ‘so much compassion’ for ex Bruce Willis’ wife as she navigates his dementia battle https://t.co/OOCU5A22RE pic.twitter.com/D3IZk51i2p — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

Emma Heming's New Book on Caregiving Gets Demi Moore's Full Support

Demi Moore praised Emma for the way she's been caring for Bruce, describing her as both devoted and brave in handling the challenges

"I have so much compassion for Emma," Moore told Oprah. "There's no way anyone could have predicted how hard this would be. She's done a masterful job."

Moore also expressed hope that Emma's upcoming book, "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path," will help other families facing similar challenges.

"This book is going to be very helpful for a lot of people walking through this," she said.

Watching Bruce's health decline has been difficult for Moore, but she shared how her perspective has helped her stay grounded.

She shared that caring for someone with dementia means accepting who they are in the present, rather than expecting them to be the same as before.

By doing so, families can still experience moments of warmth and connection.

According to People, Emma responded emotionally to Moore's support, calling her words "beautiful" and agreeing that, even through the pain, there is still beauty to be found. "As hard as it is to lose someone we love, we are able to tap into what is," she said.

"The Unexpected Journey" will be released on September 9, offering a raw, personal look at caregiving from Emma's perspective.