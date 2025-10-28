Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight once and for all. The Euphoria star has denied long-running rumors that she and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell faked a romance to promote their 2023 romantic comedy.

In a new interview with Variety published October 27, the 28-year-old actress made it clear that the media, not the actors, created the love story that fans couldn't stop talking about. "The press did it themselves," Sweeney said. "There was no leaning in, per se."

While working together on "Anyone But You," fans began speculating that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's on-screen chemistry had carried over into real life.

According to PageSix, their playful chemistry sparked speculation that the two were more than co-stars, especially since Sweeney was then engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, and Powell was dating model Gigi Paris.

But according to Sweeney, their connection was purely professional.

"The tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going," she explained. "Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was, 'They're standing two inches apart!'"

Still, Sweeney admitted that she and Powell share a strong bond rooted in friendship and respect.

"Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another," she said. "I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing."

Sydney Sweeney Hints at Future Film with Glen Powell

Despite all the chatter, Sweeney said she wouldn't mind working with Powell again.

The pair's on-screen chemistry made "Anyone But You" a box-office success, and she's open to a sequel if the right project comes along, ENews reported.

"We are always open to it," Sweeney said. "I think that when the right concept and script come to Glen and I, we will jump in hand-in-hand."

Powell, 37, has also spoken about their natural connection, telling The New York Times in 2024, "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry."

However, the rumors took a toll on Powell's personal life. His ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris shared on the "Too Much" podcast that the speculation contributed to their breakup.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," she said.

Powell later responded to her comments in GQ, saying, "Everybody's always going to have their own narrative on things. And she's welcome to it."