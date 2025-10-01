Sydney Sweeney's relationship with music executive Scooter Braun has quickly gone from speculation to serious.

According to Page Six, sources close to the pair say their romance is moving forward with purpose.

One insider described it as "not a casual relationship" and added that the two are "full on."

Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, who played a key role in launching the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, have been seen together several times in recent weeks.

While on a family trip with Sweeney's parents at Universal Studios Hollywood, they were seen hand in hand. Braun was with Sweeney at her birthday party the next day.

Braun, who shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, finalized his divorce in 2022. This marks his first public relationship since then.

Those close to Braun say his relationships are rarely casual.

"He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle, and he has kids," a source told Page Six. The insider added that if he's with Sweeney, "it's not about what she looks like or celebrity, but means he really likes her."

Another person who knows Braun noted that restraint may not last long, saying it's only a matter of time before he begins sharing more of their relationship publicly.

"He'll start posting, he'll probably get more involved in her career," they said.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed holding hands while walking with the actress’ parents at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday. ✨ 📸: Snorlax/MEGA pic.twitter.com/Wk14F4oseL — Page Six (@PageSix) September 30, 2025

Family And Friends' Approval

PEOPLE reports that those close to Sweeney have been supportive of the relationship.

An insider told the outlet that the actress appears to be "genuinely happy" and also mentioned that her family and friends are also happy with their relationship.

The same source went on to say that the couple have a "genuine connection" and are not bothered by what others think. Braun's circle has also welcomed Sweeney, with friends telling PEOPLE they haven't seen him "this settled in a relationship in a long time."

The insider added how pals believe it is obvious how greatly the music mogul respects the "Euphoria" actress. Braun reportedly considers Sweeney intelligent, gentle, and enjoyable, while the latter likes that her beau is the one who knows her true self in spite of all the chaos.

Sweeney and Braun were first linked in June when both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.

At the time, PEOPLE reported they were "casually hooking up," though witnesses noticed they spent time together without showing overt PDA.

A separate insider explained that what caught Sweeney's attention was Braun's approach at the event. "Everyone else was trying to hit on her, but Scooter wasn't. He wasn't pursuing her the way others did, and that's what made her feel like his intentions were real."