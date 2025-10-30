American actress and musician Alana Haim is in talks to join Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming biopic "The Heidi Fleiss Story," which chronicles the life of the notorious Hollywood madam.

The dark comedy marks the feature directorial debut of Leah Rachel, who created the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chambers."​

Set in 1993 Los Angeles, the film follows Heidi Fleiss as she faces arrest for operating what authorities called the world's largest high-end prostitution ring. Plaza stars as Fleiss, while Haim is set to portray Jacolyn, an aspiring writer who becomes determined to document the Hollywood madam's story. The narrative depicts Fleiss navigating the chaotic days following her arrest, attempting to leverage connections and manipulate various contacts to have her case dismissed.​

Rachel co-wrote the screenplay with Travis Jackson and Rachel Sennott, the actress and comedian known for co-writing and starring in the satirical teen comedy "Bottoms." Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett are producing for Pinky Promise, the independent production company behind "The Last Showgirl" and "Bird." Plaza is also producing through her company, Evil Hag Productions.​

Filming is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles early next year. The project represents Plaza's first time portraying a real-life person, a challenge she expressed excitement about in recent interviews. Plaza previously said that she considers Fleiss "the ultimate badass icon" and believes "she deserves the royal treatment."​

Heidi Fleiss was arrested on June 9, 1993, on charges including pandering and narcotics possession. Her subsequent trial became a media sensation, with intense speculation about her client list, which reportedly included numerous Hollywood celebrities and powerful figures. Actor Charlie Sheen testified at her trial that he had spent $53,000 annually on services from Fleiss's prostitution ring. Fleiss was ultimately convicted on three pandering counts and received a three-year prison sentence, though that conviction was later overturned. She was subsequently convicted on federal tax evasion and money laundering charges, serving 20 months in prison.​

Haim gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," her feature film debut, which earned her nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Critics' Choice Awards. She recently appeared in Anderson's "One Battle After Another" and is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in Kristoffer Borgli's "The Drama." Beyond acting, Haim has received four Grammy nominations as part of the acclaimed pop-rock group Haim, which she formed with her sisters Este and Danielle.​

Plaza has established herself as both an actress and producer, receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance in the second season of "The White Lotus." She previously starred in and produced "Emily the Criminal" through Evil Hag Productions, which is currently being adapted for television by Legendary Television.