Cynthia Erivo is finally clearing up the story behind the cardigan that took over the internet after "Wicked: For Good" was released.

Fans quickly turned Elphaba's cozy sweater from the romantic scene with Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero into a meme, jokingly calling it the "sex cardigan."

But Erivo says the look had a real purpose, and it was never meant to sexualize the character.

Speaking to fans at a recent event, Erivo said she wanted to show a side of Elphaba that people rarely see.

"I just wanted to present an opportunity to see this character... as someone who could actually be on her own," she explained.

She said the cardigan was meant to "remove the armor for a second," giving viewers a moment where Elphaba felt safe enough to be soft and connected, US Magazine reported.

Erivo, 38, stressed that the outfit was not designed to turn Elphaba "into a sexual object," but instead to show that the character could be loved and feel comfortable in an intimate moment.

The scene takes place during the song "As Long As You're Mine," when Elphaba is hiding away in her own space. Erivo wanted the moment to feel natural and honest.

Why Elphaba's Cardigan Was the Only Outfit

Costume designer Paul Tazewell shared a similar view. He told Fresh Air that the sweater came from thinking about what Elphaba would realistically choose to wear while living alone.

"What does Elphaba have access to?" he said. He noted that she has a loom in her treehouse, weaving her own clothes, which made the handmade cardigan a fitting choice.

"She's manifesting all these things from the elements that are around her," he explained.

According to Enews, Tazewell also said that giving Elphaba a more traditionally "sexy" outfit would not have made sense for her character or her environment.

He pointed out that items like a lacy robe simply wouldn't exist in her space, nor would she ever think to have one.

Erivo also shared why the simple, warm look mattered emotionally. She said the scene was a rare chance for fans to see Elphaba's green skin from "head to toe," reminding viewers that the character still struggles with confidence.

In the film, Elphaba hesitates when Fiyero calls her beautiful. Erivo said, "There's no reason for her to believe him... No one else has ever called her that."