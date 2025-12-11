DC Studios released first-look photos of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El in the highly anticipated "Supergirl" film, scheduled for June 26, 2026.

The brief teaser, released on Thursday, December 11, showcases the actor in the role following her cameo in this year's "Superman" movie.​

The teaser presents a notably different tone from the brighter aesthetic of Superman's cinematic universe. In the 15-second clip, Alcock's character appears wearing everyday clothing, including a coat and sunglasses, sitting in a field as a spacecraft descends near her.

The footage later displays her in the iconic superhero suit along with her trademark brown trench coat, which aligns with the source material from Tom King's comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," according to Deadline.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn described the upcoming superhero film as a space adventure with a broader cosmic scope than its "Superman" counterpart. "Supergirl especially is a space adventure," Gunn stated, noting the project's cinematic direction. The film adaptation draws from the 2021-22 comic book miniseries, with Craig Gillespie directing and Ana Nogueira penning the screenplay.​

The teaser reveals that Supergirl's character differs significantly from her cousin's in multiple ways. Unlike Superman's Earth-based narrative centered on conflict with Lex Luthor, Supergirl embarks on a journey across the galaxy, featuring locations including Krypton itself, Screenrant reported. The character's backstory presents her as more jaded than the optimistic Superman, having watched everyone around her perish when Krypton was destroyed.​

The cast assembled for the production includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa in supporting roles. The film's narrative follows Supergirl as she pursues revenge across the cosmos, teaming with an unlikely companion on an epic journey of personal discovery, as per Comic Book Movie.

The official poster released alongside the teaser features Alcock's Supergirl with the tagline "Truth. Justice. Whatever," reflecting the character's rebellious nature and contrasting with traditional hero archetypes.

James Gunn envisioned the character as a "pixie-ish, but very attitudinal" figure, intentionally distancing this version from previous portrayals to emphasize her edgier, more authentic characterization.