Russell Crowe has criticized the recent "Gladiator" sequel for failing to preserve the fundamental essence of his original character.

The Oscar-winning actor recently expressed his disappointment with the film's approach to storytelling and character development.​

Crowe, who won Best Actor for his role as Maximus in the acclaimed 2000 film, noted that the filmmakers did not understand what made the original resonate with audiences. "I think the recent sequel that, you know, we don't have to name out loud, is a really unfortunate example of even the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made the first one special," he stated.​

The core of his complaint centers on what he calls the "moral core" of the character. "It wasn't the pomp. It wasn't the circumstance. It wasn't the action. It was the moral core," Crowe explained. That actor noted that this moral foundation was what truly distinguished the original film and drove the narrative forward, according to the Hollywood Reporter.​

A significant point of contention for Crowe is the sequel's revelation that Paul Mescal's character, Lucius, is actually the illegitimate son of Maximus, born from an affair with Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen. This plot twist directly contradicts the character's established integrity in the original film, where Maximus was portrayed as wholly devoted to his murdered wife and son.​

During the production of the first "Gladiator" film, Crowe revealed that he engaged in constant battles with producers to maintain Maximus' unwavering loyalty and honor. "It was a daily fight to keep that moral core of the character, CBS Austin reported. The number of times they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus, it's like you're taking away his power," he said. These suggestions represented a fundamental misunderstanding of what made the character compelling.​

Crowe further elaborated on the contradiction presented in the sequel's narrative, questioning the logical consistency of Maximus having an affair while maintaining his devotion to his wife. "So you're saying at the same time he had this relationship with his wife, he was...with this other girl? What are you talking about? It's crazy," he remarked.​

The "Gladiator II" sequel, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal alongside Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, was released in November 2024. Crowe did not appear in the film. The original "Gladiator" won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, cementing its place in cinema history, as per KATV.