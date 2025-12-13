The first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie has been released, showcasing the franchise's iconic characters and their signature fighting moves pulled directly from Capcom's legendary video game series.​

The 45-second trailer debuted at The Game Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Dec 11, where the film's entire cast took the stage to generate excitement for the project. The footage features beloved characters, including Chun-Li, Ken, and Ryu, executing their devastating special moves in a relentless display of fighting action.​

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken Masters who are drawn back into combat when the enigmatic Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. This fierce competition becomes complicated when a conspiracy forces them to confront each other and their past demons.​

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including prominent names from wrestling, music, and entertainment. Andrew Koji plays the role of Ryu, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i takes on the role of Akuma, while David Dastmalchian plays M. Bison. Callina Liang plays Chun-Li.

WWE star Cody Rhodes portrays Guile, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson appears as Balrog, Noah Centineo plays Ken Masters, and Jason Momoa brings the wild fighter Blanka to life. Country music star Orville Peck plays Vega, and the cast also includes Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, and Olivier Richters as Zangief.​

Directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson, the film is being produced in collaboration with Capcom and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. Principal photography began in August 2025 and wrapped in November.​

This upcoming 2026 release marks the third live-action film adaptation of the Street Fighter franchise. Previous theatrical adaptations include the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia, which grossed $99 million worldwide, and 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk, which earned $12.7 million globally.

Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.