Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are in early talks to headline Universal Pictures' upcoming big-screen adaptation of the iconic 1980s crime series "Miami Vice."

Butler is reportedly being considered to play Detective James "Sonny" Crockett, the role originally made famous by Don Johnson, while Jordan would take on the part of Detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, previously portrayed by Philip Michael Thomas in the television series and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film adaptation.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for helming blockbuster films including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "F1," is set to direct the project. While neither Butler nor Jordan has officially signed on to the roles yet, sources confirm that both actors are actively engaging with the project and expressing genuine interest, though discussions remain in their preliminary stages.

The new film is being positioned as a period piece that will draw heavy inspiration from the original NBC television series' pilot episode and first season from 1984-1985. Universal describes the project as exploring "the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami." The screenplay has been crafted by Dan Gilroy and Eric Warren Singer, with Kosinski and producer Dylan Clark overseeing the production. Unlike the 2006 adaptation directed by Michael Mann, this version promises to capture the aesthetic and storytelling approach that made the original series such a cultural phenomenon, influencing everything from fashion to filmmaking during its five-season run.

Production on the "Miami Vice" reboot is scheduled to commence in late 2026, with the film slated for theatrical release on August 6, 2027. The project will be shot in IMAX format, suggesting a commitment to large-scale cinematography befitting the stylish tone of the material.

Butler's recent profile has risen significantly following his acclaimed performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," which earned him a Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, and an Academy Award nomination. He has since appeared in "Dune: Part Two" and the crime thriller "Caught Stealing." Jordan, meanwhile, continues to build momentum following the commercial and critical success of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," where he delivered a dual performance as twin brothers. The "Creed" franchise star is also expanding his behind-the-scenes work as a director and producer through his Outlier Society production company.

The "Miami Vice" franchise has maintained cultural relevance over the decades, though its most recent film iteration, the 2006 Mann-directed version starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, received mixed reviews and underperformed commercially.