Daniella Monet is set to reprise her role in the upcoming spinoff of the popular series "Victorious," titled "Hollywood Arts," which will premiere on Netflix.

This announcement has fans excited as the new show will continue to explore the lives of students at the prestigious performing arts high school featured in the original Nickelodeon series.

"Hollywood Arts" aims to build on the foundation laid by "Victorious," which aired from 2010 to 2013, by introducing a fresh cast alongside familiar faces. Monet, known for playing Trina Vega in the original series, will return as a central character, showcasing her growth and new challenges. This move marks a notable addition to the show's lineup and ties the spinoff directly to the original, attracting fans of the classic series while reaching new viewers on Netflix.

The spinoff was officially announced by Netflix earlier this year, with production underway in Los Angeles. Creators have described the series as a vibrant continuation that reflects the evolving music and arts scene, blending comedy and drama. The storyline will delve into the competitive world of arts education, including music, theater, and dance, offering a mix of humor and heartfelt moments.

Monet's involvement brings established star power and continuity to the project. Since "Victorious," she has expanded her career with acting roles and ventures into business, making her return to the character a significant draw for fans. Her participation was confirmed through official press releases and social media announcements by both Monet and Netflix, highlighting her excitement about rejoining the cast and contributing to the creative direction of the series.

Netflix's strategy to revive beloved shows with modern twists is evident with "Hollywood Arts," targeting young audiences and nostalgic viewers alike. The platform aims to capture the same enthusiastic fan base that propelled "Victorious" to success over its original three-season run.

While the exact release date has yet to be disclosed, Netflix has indicated the spinoff will debut in the first half of 2026. Audiences eagerly await the return to Hollywood Arts High School, anticipating a blend of new storylines and the familiar charm of the characters fans grew to love.

Overall, Monet's starring role in "Hollywood Arts" is positioned to be a key factor in the show's appeal and potential success on Netflix, reviving a cherished franchise with fresh energy.