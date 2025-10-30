Teddi Mellencamp's estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, has officially stepped into a new chapter of his love life.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur shared a glamorous photo on his Instagram Story Monday, showcasing his relationship with a blond woman named Elsa.

The caption read simply, "About last night," alongside a picture of the couple standing by a scenic waterfront, dressed in formal attire.

In the photo, Arroyave wore a fitted black suit paired with patent leather loafers, his arm casually around Elsa's waist.

According to PageSix, Elsa complemented him in a black cutout gown with platform heels and sunglasses, smiling for the camera.

Her Instagram account is private, but her bio hints at a love for travel, collecting moments, and leaving footprints.

The post marks a clear social media "hard launch" of Arroyave's romance, nearly a year after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed for divorce in November 2024.

Mellencamp and Arroyave, married since July 2011, share three children: Slate, 13, Cruz, 11, and Dove, 5. Arroyave also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

Teddi Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, debuts new romance https://t.co/oqWOxc3dBg pic.twitter.com/TXdOOULd0x — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp Declares Cancer-Free

Teddi Mellencamp has also moved forward in her personal life. Earlier this year, she revealed she was dating producer Ricci Rea.

The relationship followed a difficult period in her health journey, which included stage 4 cancer. Despite the split, Arroyave remained supportive during her treatment.

In a recent update, Mellencamp shared that she now has "no detectable cancer" in her body, ENews reported.

Mellencamp briefly dated another man in June, who she described as "nice" and "not married," but that relationship ended after just one month due to her focus on health and recovery.

On the Diamonds in the Rough podcast, she explained, "It started getting to the point where it was starting to get a little bit more serious, and I was like, 'I don't have the capacity for this right now.'"

The separation between Mellencamp and Arroyave has been amicable, with Mellencamp emphasizing her children's well-being as a top priority.

"My priority is my children," she wrote on Instagram at the time of the divorce announcement, "and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."