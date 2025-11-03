Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO's hit series "Euphoria," was spotted in a tense encounter with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, late Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress reportedly confronted Davino in a car near her home following a night out with friends.

According to witnesses and photos obtained by sources, Sweeney got into the passenger seat of a car driven by Davino. As he drove her home, Sweeney appeared to hide her face behind her hand.

One source told TMZ that she shouted, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone," as she exited the vehicle, signaling a clearly emotional exchange.

The night began with Sweeney attending a private dinner at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi with friends to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The Dodgers won 5-4 just before midnight, after which Sweeney reportedly left the restaurant in an Uber before meeting Davino a few blocks away.

Sweeney's reunion with Davino comes months after the actress confirmed her split from him earlier this year.

The former couple ended their engagement after seven years together.

While Sweeney and Davino have been seen together occasionally since the breakup—including a low-key lunch in April—Saturday's meeting appeared far more confrontational.

Sydney Sweeney confronts ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in tense, late-night exchange: ‘Leave me alone!’ https://t.co/xDH3UgptWM pic.twitter.com/AmPjAwthyv — Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2025

Sidney Sweeney Prioritizes Career

This tense interaction occurs amid Sweeney's growing public romance with music manager Scooter Braun.

Sources have told Page Six that Sweeney and Braun are "very serious" about each other, although Sweeney's main focus remains her career.

One insider said, "Don't expect any wedding bells... Her number one priority is her career."

The pair have been linked since September and have been spotted publicly together several times, hand in hand, leaving events.

Sweeney has spoken openly about her post-breakup life, emphasizing self-growth and time with friends.

In a May interview with the Sunday Times, she said, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

Despite the personal upheaval, she has maintained a strong professional presence, balancing her acting projects with a busy social life.

Meanwhile, Davino, a businessman from Chicago, has been spotted with Sweeney occasionally since their breakup but has kept a lower profile.

Sources indicate that the Saturday night encounter was not planned publicly and caught the actress and her team off guard.