Sydney Sweeney sparked another round of online discussion after appearing at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, where she turned heads in a bold, sheer gown.

The "Euphoria" star, honored for her upcoming role in Christy, delivered an emotional speech about being underestimated — but reactions to her revealing outfit quickly overshadowed her words.

Sweeney, 28, arrived at the ceremony wearing a sheer silver Christian Cowan gown that hugged her curves and shimmered under the lights.

While the look turned heads on the red carpet, many social media users said it clashed with the evening's theme, which celebrated women's empowerment and advocacy.

"She's literally at the Power of Women podium talking about being underestimated while wearing a dress that puts her body on display more than her message," one Instagram user wrote, PageSix reported.

Another commented, "Beautiful dress, wrong occasion for it though." Others added that her outfit distracted from the powerful message she tried to share.

During her speech, Sweeney spoke about overcoming judgment in Hollywood and learning to define herself on her own terms.

Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Silver Dress on Variety’s Red Carpet.



The BOLD look sparked an online frenzy... praised as iconic and also criticized as too revealing.



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2GSonEQGm7 — BOLDTALK with Angela Belcamino (@boldtalkpodcast) October 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney Talks Strength at Power of Women Event

According to Elle, she told the audience that she understands the struggle of proving one's worth and earning recognition in the industry.

"Every one of us has our own fight, and Christy reminds us all that strength doesn't always look loud — sometimes it's just about getting back up again and again."

Despite facing criticism, Sweeney also received backing from actress Sharon Stone, who praised her confidence and encouraged her to embrace her femininity during a red-carpet interview.

"It's hard to be hot, and it's really OK to use every bit of hotness you have right here, right now."

Sweeney's appearance came just weeks after she faced backlash for an American Eagle ad that some critics called tone-deaf.

At the time, she declined to discuss the controversy, saying she wanted the focus to remain on her film projects.

Sweeney aimed to highlight her latest work, a portrait of boxing legend Christy Martin, a gay athlete who fought for respect in a male-dominated sport.

"Playing her taught me that surviving isn't the end of the story; it's the beginning of reclaiming it," she said, encouraging young women to embrace their own strength.