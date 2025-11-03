Kristin Chenoweth is putting years of Broadway rumors to rest. The Tony-winning actress has finally spoken out about long-standing claims that she and "Wicked" co-star Idina Menzel didn't get along while starring together in the original 2003 production of the hit musical.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on November 3, Chenoweth, 57, said there was never any bad blood between her and Menzel, 54, despite years of speculation.

"We are so different in the way we do our process that of course rumors are going to fly, right?" Chenoweth said.

"She and I—only we know what we went through to get to where we were," ENews reported.

Chenoweth, who played Glinda the Good Witch opposite Menzel's Elphaba, described their relationship as more like family than rivalry.

"We would die for each other," she shared. "So it's like sisters. Are sisters always perfect? No. But it's family. That's the best way I can describe it."

Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Mother's Illness

The "Wicked" alum also recalled how exhausting the show's development had been, explaining that both actresses had spent years perfecting their roles while balancing personal struggles.

During that time, Chenoweth's mother was battling cancer, and both stars were coping with the emotional toll of bringing such demanding characters to life night after night.

According to People, despite any challenges, the two performers always came together for the show's emotional closing duet, "For Good."

"Whatever was going on in our lives, it was nice to come to that moment at the end," Menzel told Vulture in a past joint interview. "We'd look at each other and say, 'I got you. You got me.'"

Chenoweth also used her recent interview to reflect on the early days of Wicked and the lukewarm reviews the musical initially received.

"I knew it was going to be a hit when we opened in San Francisco," she said. "I told Idina after opening night in New York, 'It doesn't matter what the critics say. You fly. I come down in a bubble. We sing 'For Good.' The people have spoken.'"

Both actresses went on to receive Tony nominations in 2004 for their performances, with Menzel ultimately winning Best Leading Actress in a Musical.