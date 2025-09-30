NBC has tapped Kristin Chenoweth to lead and executive produce a new multi-camera comedy centered on a small-town church choir, after extended negotiations to secure the Tony and Emmy winner's involvement.

The network confirmed that Chenoweth, whose career spans Broadway triumphs such as "Wicked" and television favorites like "Glee," will play Mary, a character sentenced to community service directing a local choir as part of her path to redemption.

The untitled series, crafted by screenwriter Alissa Neubauer, known for her work on "Call Me Kat," follows Mary's reluctant journey as she attempts to whip the mismatched choir members into shape. The comedy promises a blend of heartfelt moments and sharp humor, as Mary navigates both the quirks of her congregation and her own personal challenges, "singing and complaining" her way toward a newfound sense of purpose.

Production is led by Kapital Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment, with Universal Television serving as the studio partner. Alongside Chenoweth and Neubauer, executive producers include Aaron Kaplan of Kapital and Troy Zien and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts. Tiffany Przybyla Wong is attached as creative executive for Kapital, ensuring a cohesive creative vision.

Negotiations to bring Chenoweth on board reportedly stretched longer than initially anticipated, reflecting the network's commitment to securing her both in front of and behind the camera. The concept for the series was locked in before Chenoweth's casting in NBC's cheerleading mockumentary "Stumble," yet finalizing deal terms required additional discussions around her dual role as star and executive producer.

Chenoweth's career is set for a busy autumn. She will reprise her Broadway presence in "The Queen of Versailles," collaborating again with composer Stephen Schwartz for the first time since "Wicked" debuted in 2003. Concurrently, she appears in the upcoming Netflix film "Our Little Secret" opposite Lindsay Lohan, and has a recurring role on Apple TV+'s "Schmigado!." Representation for the new series stems from UTA, JTMC Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.

With filming expected to begin later this year, NBC eyes a midseason premiere for the church choir comedy, slotting it into its 2025–2026 lineup. As Chenoweth leads the choir with trademark wit and warmth, the series aims to deliver both laughter and heart, spotlighting the redemptive power of music and community.