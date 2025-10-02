The Japanese coming-of-age drama "Kokuho" will begin its U.S. theatrical appearance with an award-qualifying run on November 14 in Los Angeles, followed by a November 21 opening in New York City.

Distributor Gkids, known for its acclaimed animated releases, secured North American rights ahead of the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

Directed by Lee Sang-il and adapted by Satoko Okudera from Shuichi Yoshida's novel, "Kokuho" portrays the journey of Kikuo Tachibana (played by Ryo Yoshizawa) as he transforms from the son of a yakuza boss into a master of Kabuki, Japan's classical theatre form.

The film's narrative begins in 1964 Nagasaki, after Kikuo's father is killed in a gang dispute. Orphaned at 14, he is taken under the wing of Hanai Hanjiro II, portrayed by Ken Watanabe, who introduces him to rigorous Kabuki training alongside his own son, Shunsuke (Ryusei Yokohama).

Having premiered at Cannes' Directors' Fortnight in May and screened at TIFF's Special Presentations section, "Kokuho" has already amassed impressive box office returns in Japan, ranking as the country's second-highest-grossing live-action release with over $104 million in revenue. Critics have praised its sweeping cinematography by Sofian El Fani and its meticulous depiction of Kabuki's elaborate costumes, makeup, and stagecraft.

Gkids president David Jesteadt described "Kokuho" as "a unique and enthralling experience," highlighting its blend of epic storytelling and authentic Kabuki sequences. This marks the first contemporary live-action feature for Gkids, which acquired the title in September from Pyramide International and Toho's production arm.

In preparing for its U.S. opening, English subtitles will accompany the film's performances, including the iconic Sagimusume ("The Heron Maiden") dance sequence. Lead actors Yoshizawa and Yokohama underwent more than a year of intensive Kabuki training under the guidance of Nakamura Ganjirō IV, ensuring the authenticity of their stage movements and mie poses.

"Kokuho" spans five decades, exploring themes of ambition, brotherhood, and betrayal as Kikuo and Shunsuke vie for recognition within the insular world of Kabuki. Supporting performers include Mitsuki Takahata, Shinobu Terajima, and Min Tanaka, who appears as a Living National Treasure in a pivotal cameo.

With its upcoming U.S. engagement designed to qualify for the 2026 Academy Awards' Best International Feature category, "Kokuho" aims to introduce American audiences to the grandeur of Kabuki while celebrating a story of artistic devotion and resilience.

Early reviews suggest that the film's emotional depth and visual spectacle will resonate beyond cultural boundaries, offering viewers an immersive entry point into one of Japan's most treasured theatrical traditions.