It has been reported that a luxurious six-bedroom palace with 24-hour security has been offered to Prince Andrew by a long-time friend in the United Arab Emirates.

The Duke of York, whose titles and royal duties were removed following his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly going to live a quieter life in a foreign country while he is being kicked out of the Royal Lodge, his residence on the Windsor estate.

According to reporting from The U.S. Sun, the plan would see Andrew, 65, relocate to a 16,000-square-foot property belonging to UAE ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known as MBZ. The two have been friends since Andrew was a UK trade envoy in the early 2000s.

The 150-acre estate, located within a gated community in Abu Dhabi, features several palaces, private beaches, and helipads. There are security checkpoints and cameras that record every vehicle that enters.

Only residents, their guests, and approved staff are permitted access, according to people familiar with the area.

One worker told The Sun the location is "very private and secure," adding that residents enjoy strict privacy and limited public visibility.

The six-bedroom home comes with its own gym, pool, and cinema. Chefs manage a full kitchen, and its location near a private airport makes travel simple and discreet.

Friendship With the UAE Ruler

Andrew's link to the Gulf state dates back to his official visits beginning in 2001. Over the years, he and MBZ have remained close. Members of the prince's family have also spent time in Abu Dhabi. His daughter Beatrice previously attended an energy conference there, while Princess Eugenie appeared at the city's Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023.

Royal commentators say Abu Dhabi's tightly controlled media environment could appeal to Andrew, who has struggled with public scrutiny in Britain. Historian Andrew Lownie told The Sun the prince would likely prefer a country "where the media is muzzled" and he could live "under the radar."

Biographer Andrew Morton shared a similar view, telling Times Radio that Andrew may choose to live abroad permanently, predicting, "if we're speaking about this time next year, Andrew will probably live somewhere abroad."

The move comes as King Charles continues to redefine the royal family's public role. Andrew's removal from Royal Lodge marks a further step in his isolation following the Epstein scandal, which continues to overshadow his reputation.