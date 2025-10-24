Prince Andrew's isolation inside the royal family appears to be complete, with palace insiders claiming he will be excluded from both Prince William's coronation and the eventual funeral of King Charles III.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, Andrew, who has already lost his military honors, HRH status, and now his Duke of York title, has been deemed "too toxic" to be associated with future royal ceremonies.

One courtier reportedly said, "It's not even up for debate. William wants to start his reign clean — no scandal, no shame, no Andrew."

Royal Exile Deepens

Andrew, 64, has spent the past year largely confined to Royal Lodge in Windsor, once the home of the Queen Mother. Sources say he remains excluded from family gatherings, including Christmas at Sandringham.

"His title may still be Prince," said one insider, "but the palace doors are closing fast."

Those close to the royal household say the decision to permanently distance Andrew reflects the monarchy's ongoing struggle to contain fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The issue resurfaced when a 2011 email from Andrew to Epstein reappeared in the press, followed by renewed attention to Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

A royal aide told #ShuterScoop that Andrew's presence at any major royal event would "overshadow the service" and distract from the occasion.

"He's no longer part of the working royal family," the aide added. "The public outrage would be impossible to manage."

Palace Staff Say Everyone Knew

Former royal employees have also come forward to claim that Andrew's behavior was no secret at Royal Lodge during the height of his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

One ex-staffer told #ShuterScoop in another report "He wasn't subtle. When Ghislaine was there, the laughter, the cars, the champagne – it was no secret."

Ex-protection officer Paul Page has alleged that Andrew ordered police not to log Maxwell's visits or the young women who accompanied her.

Another former insider described the Duke as "rude, arrogant, entitled," and said his treatment of staff left lasting resentment.

The most damning allegation is that the royal family was aware of what was happening but chose to stay silent. "The motto was simple," a palace source said. "Better embarrassed than exposed."

Now, with Maxwell imprisoned and Andrew living in isolation, one longtime employee summarized the situation bluntly: "The cover-up was royal – but the disgrace is all his."

'Your Royal Highness' Behind Closed Doors

While his public role has collapsed, Andrew is said to maintain his former status in private. #ShuterScoop reports that inside Royal Lodge, he still insists on being addressed as "Your Royal Highness" and requires staff to bow or curtsy upon entering the room.

"Nothing has changed inside Royal Lodge," said one household insider. "The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow. Andrew's made it clear — palace rules don't apply inside his walls."

Though King Charles ordered that Andrew's HRH styling be retired, sources say the disgraced royal refuses to acknowledge the change. "He insists it's his birthright, not something the King can erase," one insider explained.

Legal experts note that removing his title completely would require action from Parliament, leaving a technical loophole that Andrew continues to exploit. "He's living in his own royal bubble," said another source.

"To the world, he's a fallen prince, but in his home, he's still the Duke."

Andrew's troubles have deepened with the publication of excerpts from Virginia Giuffre's posthumous book "Nobody's Girl," released months after her death.

In it, she repeats allegations that she was trafficked to the prince as a teenager through Epstein and Maxwell, describing encounters that took place in London and the United States.