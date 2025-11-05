Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, has spoken out for the first time about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial joke regarding her husband's killer.

In a preview clip of her upcoming interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Erika shared her thoughts on the late-night host's remarks, which led to a brief suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and widespread backlash.

Erika revealed that Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns nearly 40 ABC affiliate stations, reached out to her following Kimmel's monologue.

"They asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?'" she said.

Through her team, Erika politely declined, stating, "Tell them thank you. We received their note. This is not our issue. This is not our mess."

According to TMZ, addressing Kimmel directly, Erika added, "If you want to say 'I'm sorry' to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it."

Critics Slam Kimmy Kimmel for Politicizing Tragic Murder

The controversy began in September after Kimmel commented on the murder of Charlie Kirk by suspect Tyler Robinson at Utah Valley University.

During his monologue, Kimmel accused the "MAGA gang" of trying to politicize the tragedy, which many critics argued misled viewers by implying Robinson supported former President Donald Trump, USA Today reported.

The comments drew swift criticism from Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group, which temporarily stopped airing the show on their ABC affiliates.

Sinclair demanded that Kimmel issue a "direct apology to the Kirk family" and make a "meaningful personal donation" to both Erika and Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA.

Kimmel's show returned to the air on September 26, after ABC cited "thoughtful conversations" but did not require him to meet Sinclair's demands.

During his first monologue back, Kimmel said he did not intend to blame any group for Robinson's actions and praised Erika for her forgiveness in a eulogy for her husband.

"That's it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow," he said. "It touched me deeply, and I hope it touches many."