Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is speaking out after facing online backlash over how she has publicly mourned her husband's tragic death.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Saturday, October 11, Erika, 36, opened up about her grief and addressed the criticism she's received.

"...there is no linear blueprint for grief," she wrote. "One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus... the next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of... bittersweet joy."

Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A 22-year-old suspect turned himself in after a 33-hour manhunt, US MAgazine said. He is currently in custody and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Since Charlie's death, Erika has remained in the public eye, speaking at his large-scale memorial service, taking over his non-profit, and appearing on "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Some social media users have criticized these moves, accusing her of not appearing "grief-stricken enough." Others have defended her, saying grief looks different for everyone.

Erika Kirk Shares Message on Grieving Love

In her post, Erika responded directly to those questioning her emotions. "They say time heals. But love doesn't ask to be healed.

Love asks to be remembered," she wrote. "It's humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn't steal my love for my husband. It amplified it."

She continued, "I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day to day living... I have never loved him more than I do now."

The post included a video montage of Charlie's life, along with moments from his September 21 memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

According to Parade, the event reportedly drew 90,000 people and featured appearances from political figures like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking to The New York Times, Erika shared that she is grieving without the use of medication or alcohol, leaning on her faith for strength. "The Lord is giving me discernment," she said.

Charlie and Erika met in 2018 at a Turning Point USA event and shared two young children.