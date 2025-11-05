Daniel Naroditsky, the 29-year-old chess grandmaster known for his online streams and instructional videos, faced "immense emotional pain" after being accused of cheating, a close friend revealed following his death.

Naroditsky was found unresponsive at his Charlotte, North Carolina, home on October 20 by his friend and colleague Peter Giannatos.

Investigators are currently examining whether Naroditsky's death was the result of suicide or a drug-related incident.

Naroditsky, a celebrated player who rose to prominence after winning the Under-12 section of the World Youth Chess Championship, had been publicly accused by former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik of cheating in online games.

Giannatos told The Washington Post, "What I can tell you is that Kramnik's accusations caused Daniel immense emotional pain, for a prolonged period of time, that he could not easily get over."

In his final livestream, which has since been deleted, Naroditsky appeared exhausted and distressed.

According to People, when a friend urged him to end the stream, he responded, "I feel like if I start doing well, people assume the worst of intentions. You know what I mean?"

Despite his friends' repeated warnings, he continued playing into the early morning hours, demonstrating the pressure he felt from the ongoing public scrutiny.

Giannatos and fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk reportedly stayed with Naroditsky through part of the night, attempting to console him during his breakdown.

"We saw him on the couch from a window... After knocking and ringing doorbell, I then went into the home and discovered him," Giannatos said. Investigators found no signs of foul play and ruled out criminal activity.

Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's Friend Says Cheating Accusations Caused Him 'Immense Emotional Pain' Before His Death https://t.co/xFa1bBWf6j — People (@people) November 4, 2025

Read more: Kylee Anderson Sidesteps Cheating Rumors Tied to Benson Boone Relationship Fallout

Fans Mourn Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's Legacy

Naroditsky's struggles extended beyond his online presence. Benjamin Bok, a fellow grandmaster and longtime friend, expressed concern for Naroditsky's well-being in his final days.

"In my opinion, the accusations were absolutely ridiculous and ungrounded. Daniel did say to me... that Kramnik's actions were causing him emotional and physical harm," Bok told Daily Mail.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) revealed that it has launched an investigation into comments made by Kramnik surrounding Naroditsky's death.

A petition calling for disciplinary action against the former Russian champion has gained significant support, reflecting the community's concern over the impact of baseless accusations on top players.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Naroditsky earned the grandmaster title in 2013 and went on to publish two books focusing on chess strategy and techniques.

Despite his young age, he remained a top-ranked competitor and was beloved by fans worldwide for his online chess content. In his final video, Naroditsky thanked viewers for their support, stating, "Be well, be healthy... I'll see you guys, win or lose, after the match."