The woman at the center of Lily Allen and David Harbour's rumored split has stepped forward.

Natalie Tippett, a costume designer from New Orleans, has been identified as the woman allegedly involved with the "Stranger Things" actor during his marriage to the British singer.

Tippett, 34, spoke with the Daily Mail after Allen's new album West End Girl appeared to reference the affair.

One of the songs, "Madeline," describes Harbour breaking the rules of their reportedly "open" marriage.

Allen sings about confronting the other woman through text, asking how long the relationship had been going on and whether it was just physical.

"Of course I've heard the song," Tippett told the outlet, reportedly rolling her eyes, TheTab reported.

"But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me."

According to reports, Tippett met Harbour, 50, in 2021 while working on the Netflix film "We Have a Ghost."

Harbour starred in the movie, while Tippett worked in the costume department.

Their connection allegedly began during filming and continued after the production ended. Sources claim that Harbour later flew Tippett to his home in Atlanta without Allen's knowledge.

Lily Allen Turns Texts Into Songs

Allen, 40, reportedly discovered the affair when she found messages between her husband and Tippett on his phone.

The singer went on to weave details of their private conversations into her music, something Tippett acknowledged but declined to discuss further.

"Yeah," she told sources when asked if she recognized her texts in the lyrics. "I just don't feel comfortable talking about it at the moment."

Allen and Harbour married in 2020 in a small Las Vegas ceremony, but their relationship has faced mounting challenges in recent years.

In February, reports surfaced that the couple was separating, and Allen filed for divorce the following month.

According to PageSix, she has since spoken openly about seeking treatment for what she described as "emotional turmoil."

Harbour has not commented publicly on the cheating allegations or on Allen's new album. Earlier this year, he avoided questions about his estranged wife during interviews promoting his projects.

Meanwhile, Tippett—now a single mother focused on her young daughter—said she simply wants to move forward.

"I understand this is going on," she said of the renewed attention following Allen's album release, "but I have things to protect."