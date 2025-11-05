In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ spite of a number of controversial on-air incidents that happened during the past year, Whoopi Goldberg's position on "The View" will not change.

On Monday, the 69-year-old actress was in the spotlight when the producers requested her to explain a comment she made about President ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Trump.

Goldberg tore up the note on air and continued discussing the segment, prompting social media backlash.

But ABC sources told Daily Mail that Goldberg's position is secure.

"Whoopi will stay on the show for as long as they will have her. She's not as controversial as the other hosts and certainly isn't considered to be on the chopping block," a source said.

Goldberg reportedly follows producer guidance and enjoys the flexibility of having Fridays off to travel or work on other projects.

A separate source confirmed Goldberg will remain on The View "for the foreseeable future" unless she pursues a different opportunity or experiences health issues. The source added that ratings are strong and the network is satisfied with the show's coverage.

Panel Stability Despite Controversy

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg snaps on live TV after being corrected for lying about President Trump using an autopen for pardons.



“What the h*ll! It was a joke!” she insisted, while ripping up the producer’s note.



That’s not “nuance”, that’s called lying.pic.twitter.com/NId2yqQro8 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 3, 2025

Goldberg has been involved in multiple disputes this year. In June, she claimed that Black people in America are as oppressed as people under the Iranian regime.

Monday's incident involved a discussion about Trump pardoning convicted Binance fraudster Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

Co-host Sunny Hostin handed Goldberg a note to clarify her comments. Goldberg called the note a joke and tore it up while speaking to the audience.

Trump issued the pardon on October 23, four months into Zhao's 87-month sentence, with the White House citing what it described as the Biden administration's "desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry."

The View has a history of criticism toward the Trump administration while generally praising Democrats. ABC and Disney asked panelists earlier this year to moderate their commentary about Trump.

Guests in 2025 have included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, Democratic lawmakers, and senators.

A Media Research Center Newsbusters study found the program featured almost no right-leaning guests this year.