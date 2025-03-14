Whoopi Goldberg strongly defended 'The View' against critics who argue it should be canceled for alleged bias against Donald Trump.

The 69-year-old host addressed the controversy on the March 13 episode, rejecting claims that the show only presents one-sided opinions.

Goldberg dismissed calls to remove 'The View,' insisting it promotes open discussions. "People always say, 'You should take The View off television.' You know why? Because we give you an opportunity. We don't tell you what to think," she stated.

Her remarks came after a debate about California Governor Gavin Newsom's recent podcast appearance. She emphasized that the show allows different perspectives, pointing to her cohosts. "We say, 'This is what I think!' You know, Alyssa will say, 'This is what I think.' Joy says, 'This is what I think,'" she explained, referencing Alyssa Farrah Griffin and Joy Behar.

Goldberg, who has led the show since 2007, stressed that 'The View' is about debate, not enforcing a viewpoint. "When we do that, that is how you have the dialog," she added.

She also addressed misunderstandings about the panelists' views. "People assume that we believe whatever they believe that we believe. People believe that they know everything I think and believe, they don't," she said.

Goldberg distinguished between discussion and personal attacks. "It becomes an awful thing when people become personal about you or your family. See, that's the difference," she noted. "We don't do that here. Other people do it to us and would like to think that that's what we're doing to them, but we're not."

Her defense followed a debate over Newsom's interview with Steve Bannon. Panelists disagreed on Newsom's handling, with Sara Haines saying he failed to "hit the right tone," while Sunny Hostin called his approach "despicable."

.@stephenasmith: "Citizens, particularly on the left, are desperate. And I mean it when I say it, I think I could beat 'em all. I have no desire whatsoever to run for office. I am not a politician." pic.twitter.com/5Idj50q6pC — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2025

Goldberg also recently clashed with Stephen A. Smith over Trump's election win. Smith argued Democrats lost rather than Republicans winning. "You brought up the message that the Democratic Party was disseminating. I'm challenging you on that. That is not what they were doing," Smith stated.

Goldberg pushed back. "Oh, yes, it was. I was here. We did it!" she fired back, fueling further debate.