British actor Idris Elba has reignited speculation about becoming the next James Bond after posting a viral video of himself posing alongside wax figures of former 007 actors at Madame Tussauds London.

The 53-year-old actor shared a 10-second TikTok clip on December 19 set to the iconic James Bond theme song, showing him standing at the end of a lineup featuring wax figures of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The playful caption read "Wifey made me do it..." crediting his wife, Sabrina Elba, for encouraging him to post the video.

The video has since gone viral, accumulating more than 6.9 million views and sparking massive excitement among fans who view Elba as the ideal successor to Craig. Comment sections filled with enthusiasm, with fans declaring the actor should finally step into Bond's shoes, according to Rolling Out.

Sabrina Elba addressed the viral moment during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on December 22, where she promoted the couple's skincare brand S'ABLE Labs. "I have re-fueled the fire, haven't I?" she acknowledged when hosts brought up the video, adding, "I just thought it would be funny. But look how good he looks in that lineup!" When asked why Bond producers won't announce Elba for the part, Sabrina responded, "I agree!"

The video was filmed when Elba visited Madame Tussauds to see his newly unveiled wax figure, dressed in a monochrome blue suit he designed and wore during a July 2024 meeting with King Charles to discuss youth violence prevention.

Despite the online frenzy, no official casting announcement has been made for Bond 26. According to reports from September, director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios are seeking a "fresh face" British actor, likely someone in their late 20s or early 30s, to portray 007, World of Reel reported. The search for the next Bond won't begin until after Villeneuve completes production on "Dune: Part Three."

Elba has been a fan-favorite Bond candidate for over a decade, but previously distanced himself from the role after public debates around race and casting turned heated. In a 2023 interview, he said people who opposed his casting "made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race." More recently, Elba has expressed intentions to transition from acting to directing full-time.

The next Bond film does not yet have a release date, with production not expected to begin until after Villeneuve's Dune commitments, potentially eyeing a 2028 release window, as per Deadline.