Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face waning support in Hollywood, with sources describing their professional dealings as increasingly strained.

Page Six reports insiders say the couple "wore through any good will they had" and that the entertainment industry's interest in them has largely faded.

A source added, "People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale."

Netflix recently scaled back the couple's original $100 million multi-year agreement, renewing it as a first-look deal.

Industry insiders told Page Six the pair have struggled in business settings, with one claiming Harry arrived late to a Netflix meeting and requested hot chocolate, echoing similar behavior noted during his Spotify projects.

Markle, who starred in two seasons of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan," faces her own professional challenges. Sources describe her as dismissive toward staff and in control of projects.

A Vanity Fair feature claimed media collaborators describing interactions with her as "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

Staffers have reportedly described fear and frustration, citing frequent changes in decisions and a lack of receptiveness to advice.

One source said Harry is charming but an enabler, while Markle is difficult to work with.

Despite criticism, some industry figures remain supportive. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos continues to back the couple and has dined with them personally. They are reportedly developing additional TV projects under their first-look deal, similar to the arrangement the Obamas have with Higher Ground.

Markle highlighted the deal at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, noting it allows flexibility to pitch projects to Netflix first while retaining the option to find alternative partners if a project is not a fit.

The couple's "Harry & Meghan" documentary achieved significant success, though other projects such as "Heart of Invictus" and "Polo" received less attention. Markle also recently launched holiday products for her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Tensions at Home

Imagine this: Prince Harry and Meghan, with Archie and Lilibet, trick-or-treating at your door!



Archie and Lili are being raised with a focus on normalcy, their parents committed to letting them be children, not figures for show.



They are joyful, free-spirited kids! pic.twitter.com/hHUFkNPblw — Talk Nerdy (@TalkNerdyto) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, reports indicate Harry is frustrated with Markle's social media activity and use of their children in online content.

Radar Online says he has grown annoyed at being featured in Instagram Reels, including staged World Series celebrations, pumpkin patch trips, and family videos.

Fans have commented that Harry appeared "forced" and uncomfortable in these posts.

Insiders also say Harry is concerned that Markle is leveraging their royal titles for marketing purposes. She recently carried a tote marked "DS" for the Duchess of Sussex during a trip to Washington, D.C., and released a $64 candle commemorating their 2018 wedding. A source described the behavior as "not a great look and very Fergie-esque."

The couple has faced public backlash, including boos from fans during the World Series when seated front row.