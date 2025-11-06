Former "Golden Bachelor" star Theresa Nist has made a shocking claim about her ex-husband, Gerry Turner, alleging that he once threatened to kill her and hide her body while they were walking near his home.

Nist, 72, recalled the disturbing moment during the Nov. 4 episode of the "Dear Shandy" podcast. She said the conversation took place at Turner's lake house during their short-lived marriage.

"We took a walk around this lake called Pretty Lake," she explained. "We were coming to the end of it, and he said, 'Do you see that shed up there?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, that's where I'm going to hide your body after I kill you and chop you up.'"

According to ENews, Nist said Turner, 74, was not smiling or laughing when he made the statement. "If that was his idea of a joke, it was pretty dark humor," she said.

She admitted that, while she didn't believe he would actually harm her, the comment stayed with her.

"I just felt there was animosity in that statement," she added. "Like maybe if he could have gotten rid of me somehow."

After 'Golden Bachelor' alum Theresa Nist’s ex-husband Gerry Turner released his memoir ‘The Golden Years,’ the reality alum addressed some of the revelations. https://t.co/MMZ6y84bfI pic.twitter.com/Fu58QUUtaH — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2025

Theresa Nist Reflects on Short Marriage to Gerry Turner

Despite the alarming exchange, Nist made it clear that she does not think Turner would have gone through with the threat. "No, I don't think that was true," she clarified. "It just spoke to an underlying feeling about me."

The former couple met on Season 1 of "The Golden Bachelor" in 2023, where Turner proposed to Nist during the finale.

Their love story captured the hearts of fans, and the pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony. However, their marriage lasted only three months before they announced their divorce in April 2024.

At the time of their split, Turner told "Good Morning America" that they had "looked closely" at their situation and decided to "mutually dissolve" the marriage, PageSix reported.

Nist also urged fans not to lose hope in finding love later in life, saying, "We've received so much love and support... and we want that hope to continue for others."

Following the breakup, Nist remained in her New Jersey home, while Turner stayed in Indiana to be near his family.

Turner later wrote in his memoir, "Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV," that he had felt "trapped" in the relationship.