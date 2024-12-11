'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner has revealed more details behind his split from Theresa Nist, and although reports state his cancer diagnosis was involved in the decision, Nist has denied those claims.

Tuner revealed to 'PEOPLE' that not long after he got on one knee and tied the knot with Nist, he was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Waldenström's macroglobulinemia — a rare and slow-growing bone marrow cancer which turns white blood cells in bone marrow to cancer cells, per 'Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.'

Just three months after the two jumped the broom in a big wedding during the inaugural season of the highly-anticipated spin off show, they went their separate ways.

"Unfortunately, there's no cure for it. So that weighs heavily in every decision I make," he says of the diagnosis. "It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it," Turner, 72, stated per the media outlet.

"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters," he continued.

"And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority," Turner expressed. That said, Nist reportedly wants to make it very clear that it wasn't her then-spouse's diagnosis that drove the wedge — at least not in her opinion.

Nist subsequently told the media outlet that other issues within the union were a large part of their separation, but didn't elaborate too much further than that.

"If it was something on his part, maybe, I don't know. But no, that didn't factor into ending the relationship," she explained, per 'US Weekly'. "Part of it was the distance, but that wasn't the only part. That's really all I will say."

That said, Turner does validate her side of the story as well, as the 72-year-old revealed that the couple had a lot of trouble when it came down to organizing their lives as a unit.

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's ex Theresa Nist breaks silence on his incurable cancer diagnosis https://t.co/DFa2VV7Xgy — Weekend Magazine (@weekendmagazine) December 11, 2024

"As Theresa and I were trying very hard to find our lifestyle and where we were going to live and how we were going to make our life work, I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer," he said, per 'PEOPLE.'

As far as the Golden Bachelor's diagnosis, it seems he's choosing to see the bright side of life going forward, maintaining that he has no plans to say "no to anything" and has reportedly adopted Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying" as his life's goals.

"I'm going to pack as much fun as I possibly can into my life and enjoy every moment. And when I'm gone, I'm gone, but I'm not going to have regrets," he stated per the outlet, adding that he wishes Nist "all of the good luck in the world" and "finds everything she wants to."