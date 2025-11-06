Brad Pitt is demanding $35 million in damages from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, according to new court filings related to their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery the former couple co-owned.

The documents, submitted on October 29, show communications between Pitt's and Jolie's legal teams regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the winery.

Pitt, 61, claims Jolie sold her shares to the Stoli Group without his approval, violating a prior agreement. Jolie, 50, denies needing his consent.

Lawyers for Jolie highlighted the financial burden of Pitt's claims in their filings. "The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages," Jolie's lawyers wrote.

"As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages."

US Magazine reported that Pitt's legal team also points to emails in which Jolie's lawyers raised concerns that she might "continue to disparage BP and that this may have a negative effect on the wine business."

The emails are part of a larger dispute over whether Pitt's claim of ongoing harm to Miraval's operations is justified.

Brad Pitt Reveals 2023 Email from Angelina Jolie's Attorneys in New Filing, Alleging He Is Suing Her for $35M Over Winery Sale https://t.co/b6qhqngLx2 — People (@people) November 6, 2025

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Tried to Control Her

The litigation has included accusations from both sides. Jolie has claimed that Pitt refused to buy her out of Miraval unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement limiting her ability to discuss both the winery and their personal life.

She also invoked attorney-client privilege to resist producing certain documents, which Pitt's team says are crucial to proving his damages.

In response to the filings, Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, told People, "Mr. Pitt's reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation—all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers. This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina."

The dispute over Miraval follows years of legal conflict between the two Oscar-winning actors. Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalized their divorce in December 2024.

Pitt retired from acting intermittently, focusing on personal projects and the winery, while Jolie has continued her acting career and humanitarian work.

The next public hearing in the case is scheduled for December 17.