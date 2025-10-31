Brad Pitt has taken another step in his ongoing legal fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their former French winery, Château Miraval.

In new court filings, Pitt's legal team accused Jolie of refusing to hand over important email communications that could play a major role in their $67 million dispute.

The former couple, who purchased the Provence estate in 2011 and married there three years later, have been locked in a legal battle since 2022 after Jolie sold her 50% stake to the Stoli Group without Pitt's consent.

The "Fight Club" star claims the sale violated their prior agreement to make decisions jointly regarding the property.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Pitt asked a Los Angeles judge to force Jolie to turn over emails exchanged with her longtime business manager Terry Bird, publicists Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic, and two financial consultants.

Pitt's lawyers argued that these communications include discussions about the sale of Jolie's share in Château Miraval, which is "at the center of this case."

Brad Pitt Seeks to Block Angelina Jolie's $33K Fee Claim

In the filings, Pitt's team wrote that Jolie "admitted that Bird helped her identify additional issues on which to seek advice," adding that the discussions were not protected by attorney-client privilege.

"What Jolie is describing here are brainstorming sessions between non-lawyers," they stated. "That does not shield them from discovery."

Pitt also asked the court to reject Jolie's request that he pay her $33,000 in legal fees, which she claimed was compensation for time spent opposing his previous motion, US Magazine reported.

Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, fired back, accusing Pitt of trying to "invade her privileged communications with her lawyers."

Murphy said in a statement that the actor's filing is "another example of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina."

The dispute stems from Jolie's decision in 2021 to sell her interest in the winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

Pitt alleges that Jolie made the deal behind his back, while she maintains that she was free to sell her share after their divorce.

The former couple's court battle—now entering its third year—shows no sign of ending soon.

A California judge recently denied Jolie's request to dismiss Pitt's lawsuit, clearing the way for a jury trial expected to begin next year.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, finalized their divorce in 2024 after years of public and legal disputes.