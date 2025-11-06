Khloé Kardashian isn't holding back on her thoughts about her sister Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS launch.

During a game of "F–k, Marry, Kill" with Elle magazine, the 41-year-old reality star shared her candid reaction to three viral SKIMS items: the nipple bra, the face wrap, and the brand's new faux pubic hair thong.

"The Merkin, we have to kill. I'm not for that," Khloé said of the daring new thong. "I love Kim, but I can't handle it. [It's] too much for me. What were the years of laser for? It's crazy, right? So that's easy."

According to PageSix, Khloé then shared her opinions on the other two products. "The nipple bra I love, but then when I'm wearing it, I'm like, 'Why is everyone staring at me?' Well, duh, because my nipples are out. But I guess marry the nipple bra, and then f–k the face thing," she joked.

The SKIMS Faux Hair Micro String Thong, launched on October 14, features hand-tufted faux hair in twelve different shades and textures.

The product, priced at $32, was introduced with a retro, 1970s-inspired game show campaign that asked, "Does the carpet match the drapes?"

🔗: https://t.co/hsRXHIpsTg Khloe Kardashian isn't beating around the bush.🤭 She shares her thoughts on Kim Kardashian's viral SKIMS underwear. pic.twitter.com/AFS830GO6A — E! News (@enews) November 6, 2025

Fans React to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign

The bold marketing caught the attention of fans on social media, some of whom were confused, while others praised Kim's creative approach to e-commerce.

Khloé's remarks came as she prepared for the launch of her new fragrance, Almost Always, which hits Ulta Beauty stores on November 9 and online on November 5.

Despite her strong reaction to the thong, she remains supportive of her sister and the SKIMS brand, which Kim co-founded during the pandemic with Jens Grede.

The brand offers a wide range of sizes from XXS to 4X and shades to accommodate diverse skin tones, People reported.

Khloé also shared her mixed feelings about other SKIMS items. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, priced at $48, earned her a "f–k" rating, while she expressed admiration for the push-up bra with a built-in faux nipple, though she noted the attention it draws.

Despite her playful critiques, Khloé remains close to her sister. The SKIMS Faux Hair Thong sold out quickly after its mid-October release.