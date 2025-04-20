Khloé Kardashian doesn't hesitate to discuss the baggage of her romantic past. Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, had a drug addiction problem and cheated on her, and her romance with Tristan Thompson, the father of her children, was characterized by cheating scandals galore. In fact, her own family members would often get to hear about the cheating before she would.

When she guested on Alex Cooper's Call Me Daddy podcast, Khloé bared the painful aspects of her past relationships.

Check out all the major revelations she made on this podcast interview:

Lamar Odom's Cheating Scandal

Khloe remembered one intense moment when she "lost it" upon discovering her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, cheating on her.

She talked about spotting him with another woman, naked or in lingerie, through the window and having words with them.

In spite of the betrayal, she showed no remorse about being with him, calling their relationship "the right person, wrong time" and reiterating her still-existent love for Lamar.

Tristan Thompson's Betrayal During Pregnancy

Khloe also spoke about the psychological impact of Tristan Thompson's infidelity while she was pregnant with their second child.

She admitted that she could never trust him again and that his persistent cheating left her feeling vulnerable, compelling her to bottle up her feelings.

Reminiscing about the second infidelity scandal, she said that it hurt more, partly because she had grown accustomed to it after their long relationship.

Learning The Truth From Others

Khloe disclosed that her family, Kim and Kris included, were aware of Lamar's cheating prior to her. Though it hurt to learn the truth from someone else, she preferred to have known it from a family member as opposed to a stranger, realizing that the bearer of the news was not to be blamed.

Khloe seems to be quite happy and settled now though. Just last week, her daughter True celebrated her seventh birthday in style, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

On Saturday, the proud mom of two shared a special birthday message for her eldest child, hosting a lavish Rainbow Friends-themed party at an arcade. Khloé gave fans a glimpse into the celebration, which featured vibrant decorations inspired by the popular Roblox game, as True enjoyed the extravagant gathering with family and friends.

In one video, Khloe showcased a long buffet table brimming with colorful sweets and several birthday cakes for the celebration.

She also shared a photo of what seemed to be True's extravagant birthday gifts — a diamond-studded nameplate chain and a personalized Louis Vuitton purse featuring her monogram.