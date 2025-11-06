After nearly a decade away from the screen, Meghan Markle is heading back to acting — and this time, she's playing herself.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly joined the cast of "Close Personal Friends," an Amazon MGM Studios production that stars Jack Quaid, Lily Collins and Brie Larson, according to The Sun.

The film follows two couples, one famous and one not, as they navigate friendship and fame.

Markle, 44, was spotted on set this week in Pasadena, California, signaling what could be her first Hollywood project since leaving her role on "Suits" in 2017.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a production source told The Sun, adding that she has received "a flood of offers" but this one "felt right.

Meghan Markle is returning to acting with a cameo role in the movie “Close Personal Friends.”



Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Harry Golding are starring in the comedy that is currently shooting around Los Angeles.https://t.co/N9oWN0L62H pic.twitter.com/PNi6GMt9sd — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2025

A Gentle Return to Hollywood

Insiders described the role as a low-pressure way for Markle to "dip her toe back in the water" after years away from the entertainment industry. Everyone involved with the project has reportedly been asked to keep her appearance under wraps until an official announcement is made.

Those close to the production said Prince Harry fully supports his wife's decision to take the role. "He's really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy," the source said.

Markle's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

From 'Suits' to the Sussexes

Markle's last acting credit came in 2018, when she appeared in the final episode of "Suits'" seventh season ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Before joining the British royal family, she starred in "Remember Me," "Horrible Bosses" and several television movies.

When she stepped away from acting, Markle said she felt "very proud" of her time on "Suits" but was ready for a new chapter. "It's a new chapter, right?" she said in 2017 per Page Six, adding that she and Harry were focused on working "as a team."

In past interviews, Markle admitted she "sometimes missed acting," and in a 2015 blog post reflected on how landing her role in "Suits" changed her life, writing that her cheeks "still hurt from how hard I smiled" the day she got the part.

Royal biographer Tom Bower later reported that as Markle's relationship with Prince Harry became public in 2016, "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh decided to write her out of the show. Her final episode aired in April 2018, one month before her royal wedding.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has settled in Montecito, California, where they're raising their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.